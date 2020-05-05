Cure Your Boredom With Today's Google Doodle Celebrating Mexican Game Loteria

Loteria is a popular game across Mexico and Latinx communities.

Google has started bringing back some of its old interactive games that you can play on the browser and today's Google Doodle celebrates a traditional Mexican card game Loteria, which first made an appearance as a doodle in 2019.

Today's doodle game Loteria, which means lottery in Spanish, is a card game of chance, similar to bingo. You can play the multiplayer game on the Google browser with friends in a private match, or match with users around the globe at random.

Each player gets a card with 16 images on them and the aim of the game is to match four images in a row or column on the "tabula" with the cards picked from a deck of 54 by the announcer. Once a player gets four matching images -- in a specified pattern marked by token beans -- they win.

The game was created by five Mexican and Mexican-American illustrators to "reimagine many of the classic Loteria game art for the Doodle." Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica serves in the iconic role of game card announcer for the Doodle.

Loteria is a popular game across Mexico and Latinx communities, whether as a Spanish language teaching tool or for family game night.

"Today, Loteria's iconic imagery and the shared experience it fosters across people of any generation has become a source of pride and celebration for Mexican culture," Global Marketing Lead of Google Doodle Perla Campos says in the description of the doodle game.

In this time of quarantine and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, puzzles and board games have become a way to pass the time, virtually and in real life. Hence, Google relaunched a series of doodle games on April 27, with a playable doodle making a comeback every other day, in a bid to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

When a user's mouse hovers over the doodle on the Google homepage, a message appears that says "Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles."