Google Doodle Celebrates Persian Mathematician, Poet Omar Khayyum

Google Doodle paid tribute to the mathematician Omar Khayyam

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of Persian mathematician, astronomer and poet Omar Khayyam. The Iran-born mathematician was known for his work on the classification and solution of cubic equations.

Omar Khayyam was born in Nishapur in northeastern Iran into a family of tent-makers. But his talents were recognized early, and he was sent to study under an Imam who tutored children of the highest nobility. He entered the service of Sultan Malik-Shah at the age of 26.

He is known for his work on the theory of parallels and geometric algebra. He was the first mathematician to give a general method for solving cubic equations. His methods were sufficient to geometrically find all real roots of cubic equations.

He also wrote a treatise on extracting binomial theorem and the nth root of natural numbers, which is now lost.

This is the second time he has been honoured by a Google Doodle. Google also celebrated his birth anniversary with a doodle in 2012.

