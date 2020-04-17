Google Doodle Honours Teachers, Childcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Google doodles earlier honoured workers from different sectors like food services, farming, grocery divisions, healthcare, and researcher fields among others, as part of its series which started on April 6.

Google Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines amid coronavirus outbreak.

Google is running a series of illustrations, thanking different workers each day who are risking their lives by continuing to work on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the Google Doodle is honouring teachers and childcare workers across the globe whose tireless work is what keeps us going as a community.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines," Google has said.

"Today, we'd like to say: To all teachers and childcare workers, thank you," the doodle's description on the Google Doodle website added.

The animated logo shows the letter 'e' dressed up as a professor, teaching through a laptop, standing beside a teaching board and a table.

"Dear teachers and childcare workers, thank you for being our constants in an ever-changing world," Google India said on Twitter.

Teachers have had to quickly adjust to meet the reality of students being unable to physically attend classes in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Many schools have now switched to online teaching. To help parents, students and educators find useful and high quality learning content created by education-focused creators on YouTube, Google has also launched the YouTube Learning Destination.

