Google CEO Sundar Pichai Dials Donald Trump, Elon Musk Joins The Call

Elon Musk has been a near-constant presence on the side of US President-elect Donald Trump. It was proven again when Google CEO Sundar Pichai dialed Trump and Musk joined the call, reported The Information. Mr Pichai called Trump to congratulate him on his victory over Kamala Harris in the recently concluded US Presidential Election.

In the past, Musk has alleged biases in Google's search results, suggesting that upon searching for Trump, news related to Harris surfaced.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk has previously joined telephone calls with world leaders and dispensed advice on personnel choices.

It is because of his close ties with the President-elect, Musk is called the “First Buddy”.

Both have been spotted together at various events including the launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight bout on November 16.

Under Trump's cabinet, Musk will lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency' - a position Trump hinted at during his campaign trail. Musk will head the department alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement,” Trump said in a statement.

Musk even found a mention in Trump's victory speech and was described as “an amazing guy”.

“We have a new star, a star is born: Elon,” Trump told his supporters. “He's an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning.”

The duo spent the election night at Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, keeping a close watch on the results and Trump's return to the Oval Office after a four-year gap.