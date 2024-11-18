"I'm Watching Myself Watch This": Elon Musk Reacts To His Viral LOL Moment

A video showing billionaire Elon Musk scrolling through his phone and laughing during an event in New York became a topic of discussion on social media. The video was recorded when Mr Musk was sitting right next to US President-elect Donald Trump at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight bout on Saturday. While the high-decibel event was on, the Tesla chief (and soon going to be the head of US' Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE) was seen cracking up while scrolling through his phone. Many social media users said the richest man on the planet is enjoying memes.

Resharing the post on his own timeline, Mr Musk commented, "I am watching myself watch this!" The video also shows Mr Trump gesturing to Mr Musk, encouraging him to focus on the fight.

I'm watching myself watch this 😂 https://t.co/37GMB1EQN9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2024

The clip and Mr Musk's comment soon amassed thousands of responses on X (the platform he bought in 2022).

"This guy bought Twitter cause he was bored. Because he has no yacht and his jet is small. No crazy mansion I know of. What else? Just video games and memes. Until someone provoked him into politics," one user commented.

"I love seeing Elon happy, if we can make him laugh with some memes after everything he is going through just for trying to make the world and the West better, it's awesome," said another.

"Bahahaha.. he might fight Zuck by end of tonight," a third user said.

Mr Musk accompanied Mr Trump, UFC chief executive Dana White, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, country rock artist Kid Rock, RFK Jr, among others. Mr Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr were also in the audience for the bout.

After Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title with a third-round technical knockout against fellow American Stipe Miocic in the main event, the fighter celebrated with Trump's trademark 'YMCA' dance.