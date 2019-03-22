Google Celebrates Musician Johann Christian Bach With AI-Powered Doodle

The doodle is an interactive experience encouraging users to compose a two-measure melody of their choice

In a first, Google celebrated renowned German musician Johann Christian Bach with an AI-powered doodle.

Made in partnership with the Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams, the doodle, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is an interactive experience encouraging netizens to compose a two-measure melody of their choice.

With the press of a button that is located at the bottom right corner, the doodle uses machine learning to harmonise the custom melody into Johann Christian Bach's signature music style.

Johann Christian Bach was born and raised in the German town of Eisenach in a large musical family. His father played multiple instruments and worked as director of the town's musicians, while his eldest brother was also a musician.

Primarily known as an exceptional organist during his lifetime, Johann Christian Bach also understood how to build and repair the complex inner mechanisms of pipe organs, a feature that has been incorporated into the interactive doodle.

Johann Christian Bach's reputation soared following the 19th century "Bach revival," as the music world gained a new appreciation for his innovative use of four-part harmony, modulations of key, and mastery of counterpoint and fugue.

