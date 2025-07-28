What Is Golf Force One, Donald Trump's New Armoured Buggy

A heavily armoured black buggy was spotted trailing and keeping a close watch on US President Donald Trump during a weekend round of golf at his resort in Scotland. The vehicle, a stark contrast to Trump's usual white golf cart, has fuelled speculation about a new layer of protection following past threats to his life.

The vehicle, which resembles a modified Polaris Ranger XP, moved silently but visibly close to the US President as he played, its presence hardly blending in with the manicured greens. While the US Secret Service reportedly declined to confirm whether the cart forms part of Trump's security detail, security experts have little doubt about its purpose.

What Is Golf Force One?

Nicknamed informally 'Golf Force One', the armoured buggy appears to be a bespoke creation tailored for defensive mobility on the golf course. Its features, including a darkened windscreen, reinforced side panels and thick rear casing, suggest it has been specially fortified to withstand ballistic threats.

"Just looking at the front windscreen, that looks armoured," Gary Relf, director of Armoured Car Services, was quoted as telling The Telegraph. Relf added that such modifications are often subtle yet significant. "From those photos, that is 100% armoured," he said. "The windscreen is a giveaway, as are the side panels, doors and the large panel at the rear above the load tray."

The buggy's tinted windows may indicate transparent armour, according to Relf. He also pointed out that the overall design appears to prioritise defence, offering strong protection while remaining lightweight enough to preserve the integrity of the golf course surface.

Heightened Security After Attempted Attacks

According to The Telegraph, the secret service neither confirmed nor denied whether the cart was armoured or connected to Donald Trump's security arrangements. The agency does not disclose the tools or techniques used to protect the president.

In September 2024, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. A man named Ryan Routh aimed a Soviet-style SKS rifle at the US President. Agents conducting a sweep spotted Routh hidden about 400 yards away and fired at him.

He dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, only to be arrested during a traffic stop less than an hour later.

It was the second assassination attempt on Trump in 2024. The first took place in July at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a gunman opened fire, killing one person and wounding Trump in the ear.