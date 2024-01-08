Golden Globes 2024: Host Jo Koy Jokes About Robert De Niro's Growing Family

Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen last year in April.

Comedian Jo Koy cracked a joke about legendary actor Robert De Niro's growing family at the 81st Golden Globes. The 52-year-old comedian poked fun at the 80-year-old actor during his opening monologue for the awards ceremony.

"I'm a fan, I'm fanning out, I love you Robert," Jo told the actor during his speech. "Decade after decade, he just kills it, every single time, I don't know how you do it. Your last performance is going to be your greatest performance ever. How you'd get her pregnant at 80? CGI? CGI!"

Mr Koy asked De Niro who chuckled from his seat.

Actor Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen last year in April.

after arguably bombing his opening host monologue, this was Jo Koy's best joke of the night when he roasted Robert De Niro



"your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever... how you get her pregnant at 80?" #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/NhU05K9Xi3 — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 8, 2024

Mr Koy then turned his attention to Barbenheimer.

"Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievement. Oppenheimer is based on a 724-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies," said Koy, drawing boos from the crowd.

However, social media was not happy with Mr Koy's monologue. Many social media users called his jokes "tasteless".

A user wrote, "Where's Will Smith when you need him?"

Another user commented, "Jo Koy's not very funny. I changed the channel."

"I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said "I'm hosting" and nobody bothered to check if that was right," the third user wrote.

De Niro was up for one nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Sunday, losing to Robert Downey Jr. for "Oppenheimer."

Jo Koy was the second Asian to host the annual film and television awards after Sandra Oh in 2019.