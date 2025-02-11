"I Appreciate His Point": US Vice President Praises PM Modi's Remarks On AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired and addressed the global AI Action Summit in Paris today. The Prime Minister spoke about the fear of "job loss" due to AI, because of which the technology is often termed a disruptor, but the Prime Minister said, "History has shown that work does not disappear due to technology."

He said, "The nature of jobs changes with time, and new types of jobs are created."

US Vice President JD Vance concurred with Prime Minister Modi's remarks and appreciated his point on whether Artificial Intelligence can replace humans. I appreciate Prime Minister Modi's point. AI, I really believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings."

He underpinned his argument by saying, "It (AI) will never replace human beings. And I think too many of the leaders in the AI industry, when they talk about this fear of replacing workers, really miss the point."

Prime Minister suggested that to address this concern, "We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling of our people for an AI-driven future." The Prime Minister also said, "There is no doubt that the high-energy intensity of AI needs to be scrutinised. Its future will require green power."

Mr Vance also warned against "excessive regulation" of artificial intelligence. "Excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative sector just as it's taking off," he said before jabbing China by calling it an "authoritarian regime" which is looking to use AI for increased control of citizens at home and other countries.

He spoke about "Cheap tech... heavily subsidised and exported by authoritarian regimes", referring to surveillance cameras and 5G mobile internet equipment widely sold abroad by China.