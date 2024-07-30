Gizmo, The Dog Who Went Missing In US In 2015, Found Alive After 9 Years

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the substantial medical bills.

A Las Vegas woman has reunited with her pet chihuahua, Gizmo, who went missing nine years ago. The surprise came in the form of an email, sending Judith Monarrez to her knees in tears.

In 2015, a faulty gate in the backyard of her family's Las Vegas home allowed Gizmo, then just 2 years old, to slip away.

Ms Monarrez launched a desperate search, posting fliers and reaching out to Facebook groups, but her efforts went in vain. For nine long years, Ms Monarrez held onto hope, never giving up on the chance of being reunited with Gizmo.

Now 37, Ms Monarrez has moved into her own home, earned a master's degree, and started a teaching career. Yet, the memory of Gizmo remained close to her heart. Her persistence paid off when a woman found Gizmo and brought him to an animal hospital, where his microchip was scanned, triggering the notification that changed everything.

Despite his changed appearance and behaviour, Ms Monarrez knew instantly it was Gizmo when they reunited at the vet's office. "I can't forget those yellow-amber eyes. I can't forget them, ever - they're Gizmo," Ms Monarrez told KTNV.

Judith Monarrez called the emotional reunion "a miracle". She credited Gizmo's microchip for their reunion, saying, "Hindsight is 2020. I'm so glad I registered his microchip."

Gizmo's return has brought mixed emotions, as he has developed fears and health issues during their time apart.

He was in an alarming condition, with severe matting, loss of teeth, dental diseases and a debilitating eye infection. "He was severely matted. They had to shave him down," Ms Monarrez told the outlet. "He's missing a lot of teeth. They told us that he had teeth falling out of his mouth when they dropped him off."

Now, Monarrez and her family are focused on addressing Gizmo's health issues and are dedicated to "showering him with all the love that we were holding onto for all those years."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the substantial medical bills, estimated to exceed $4,000 for initial visits alone.