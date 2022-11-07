'...Gives Me The Creeps': Elon Musk vs Jack Dorsey On Twitter

Twitter laid off close to 3,700 people on Friday.

Twitter co-founder and its former CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday took on Elon Musk over the social media platform's new features and vision for the future.

Musk had tweeted earlier that Twitter needs to become the most accurate source of information about the world.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission," Musk tweeted.

"Accurate to who? (sic)," Dorsey replied.

"As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)," Musk wrote.

"I still think...Birdwatch is a far better name. And 'more informative' a far better goal," Dorsey responded.

Twitter's Birdwatch program is a collaborative, community-driven feature that adds helpful context to tweets and keep people better informed.

After Musk took over Twitter, he renamed the program as "Community Notes".

"Birdwatch gives me the creeps," Musk tweeted.

"Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever," Dorsey shot back.

Musk's response suggested infighting at Twitter.

"Not everything needs to have 'bird' in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds," Musk wrote.

Dorsey had on Saturday apologised to Twitter's employees, a day after the company laid off nearly 50 per cent of its workforce as new owner Musk continues his aggressive revamp of the social media platform.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Mr Dorsey tweeted.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever...and I understand," he added.

