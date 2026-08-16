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"Give Some Relief": Colombia Asks Trump To Suspend Tariffs After Earthquake

US tariffs on Colombian products rose from 10 percent to 12.5 percent in late July, with a few exceptions including coffee and oil.

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"Give Some Relief": Colombia Asks Trump To Suspend Tariffs After Earthquake
Colombia's new President Abelardo de la Espriella calls US President Donald Trump to suspend tariffs

Colombia's new President Abelardo de la Espriella on Saturday called on his US counterpart Donald Trump to suspend tariffs currently targeting the South American nation, which is reeling after a deadly earthquake.

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US tariffs on Colombian products rose from 10 percent to 12.5 percent in late July, with a few exceptions including coffee and oil. 

"I asked him to consider to temporarily suspend the high tariffs that are affecting Colombian products, in order to give some relief to our business owners, who are facing very difficult times due to the effects of the earthquake," De la Espriella said on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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