Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Jhumka Selfie Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online

A recent social media post by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked wide attention online, blending politics with an unexpected cultural touch that caught the interest of many users, especially in India.

In a selfie shared on X, the Italian Prime Minister was seen dressed in a winter outfit, wearing a charcoal blazer paired with a beige knit. However, what stood out was her choice of accessories. She wore traditional Indian jhumka, which quickly drew reactions across Indian social media.

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Along with the image, Meloni also shared a strong statement. She wrote, "By his nature, a solerte propagandist of regimes cannot teach lessons neither in coherence nor in freedom. But these caricatures will certainly not change our way. Unlike others, we have no wires, no masters and we don't take orders. Our compass remains only one: Italy's interest. And we will continue to follow it proudly, with good peace from propagandists of all latitudes."

Social Media Reaction

While the post carried a clear political message, much of the attention online focused on her earrings. Social media users responded with curiosity and admiration. Some asked whether the earrings were from India, while others expressed their appreciation, calling the jhumkas beautiful and praising her choice of accessory.

One user commented, "Ear rings from India?"

Another user noted, "A wonderful combination of strength and beauty in one picture."