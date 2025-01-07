Giorgia Meloni Defends Elon Musk Against "Monster" Label

Elon Musk is a “genius” unfairly portrayed as a “monster” due to his political ties with Donald Trump, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said. Meloni expressed her admiration for the billionaire entrepreneur expected to head DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) when Trump takes office on January 20.

“Elon Musk is a gifted man and it is always very interesting to meet him,” Ms Meloni told Corriere Della Sera. “He is a great figure of our times, an extraordinary innovator who has always had his gaze fixed on the future.



“It makes me laugh a bit that there are people who used to praise him as a genius but today depict him as a monster, just because he has chosen the ‘wrong' political camp, as they see it,” she remarked.

Giorgia Meloni's comments about the Tesla CEO have fuelled speculation that she may serve as a unique link between Europe and the incoming US administration. Since becoming Italy's first woman prime minister two years ago, Meloni has demonstrated political acumen, earning praise from Western leaders for her firm support of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Previously, the Italian government confirmed talks with SpaceX about a €1.5 billion deal for secure telecom services. The deal had been in discussion for over a year. If successful, SpaceX would provide encrypted communication services for Italy's government, military, and emergency services, as per Politico.

Elon Musk confirmed the talks, saying he was "ready to provide Italy the most secure and advanced connectivity." The deal was approved by Italy's intelligence and defence ministries and was expected to save Italy over €8 billion.

The potential deal faced criticism from European politicians, especially from Germany and the UK. Critics argued that relying on Musk's company could harm Italy's sovereignty and security. There were also concerns that it would make Italy dependent on Starlink, especially with the EU's own satellite project, IRIS 2, still years away from launch.

Meloni's word of appreciation for Musk came on the heels of his growing criticism in Europe, with French President Emmanuel Macron most recently targeting the billionaire for allegedly meddling in elections, including Germany's upcoming federal polls. He also suggested Musk was promoting a "new reactionary international" movement.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has also expressed concern over Musk's direct involvement in other countries' affairs.

But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Musk's influence, saying his statements could not sway Germany's population.