Men In Italy Set Guinness World Record By Making A Giant 55-Metre Chocolate Train

A stunning chocolate creation has made history with its incredible size and detail. A giant chocolate sculpture, shaped like a classic train, has set a new world record for its remarkable length. The sweet masterpiece amazed everyone with both its scale and craftsmanship.

According to Guinness World Records, the longest chocolate sculpture measured 55.27 metres (181 feet 3 inch) long. It was created by Andrew Farrugia of the Institute of Tourism Studies (Malta) and the Consorzi di Pesticherie Bergamo-Brescia (Italy). This record-breaking sculpture was unveiled in Milan, Italy, on January 26, 2026.

The sculpture depicted an old-fashioned train made entirely of chocolate. It consisted of an engine and 22 carriages. Each carriage weighed 160 kilograms, making the entire structure appear enormous and impressive.

This achievement highlights the creativity and teamwork of the creators who transformed chocolate into such an elaborate and record-breaking work of art.

All aboard the largest chocolate sculpture which is 55.27 m (181 ft 3 in) long and was created by Andrew Farrugia from the Institute of Tourism Studies in Milan, Italy pic.twitter.com/UnroalbVmZ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 20, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed after seeing the train made from chocolate. One user commented, "That is too big. Can we travel by this?"

Another user noted, "Finally, a record I'm willing to help demolish."

A third user wrote, "55 metres of chocolate. My sweet tooth can't handle this."

