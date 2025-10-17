"Ghost-Like Sounds": Cambodia Accuses Thailand Of Psychological Warfare

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has accused Thailand of broadcasting "ghost-like" sounds along a disputed border, while the country's human rights commission accused Bangkok of engaging in psychological warfare despite a ceasefire agreement between the countries in July.

Sen, who currently serves as Cambodia's Senate president, shared a letter dated October 11, sent by the commission to the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.

The letter pointed out "grave violations of human rights involving the use of disturbing sounds as a form of psychological intimidation and harassment" along the Thai-Cambodian border.

High-pitched sounds of wailing children, howling dogs, rattling chains, and roaring helicopters have been blasted through loudspeakers at night since October 10, said the human rights commission in its letter.

"These sounds, described as intense, high-pitched noises lasting for prolonged periods, have disrupted sleep, provoked anxiety and caused physical discomfort among residents, including women, children, the elderly, the sick, and persons with disabilities," the letter said.

Thailand has not responded to the accusation yet.

The development comes months after both countries agreed to an "unconditional" ceasefire following five days of combat that killed at least 36 people.

Over 200,000 people had fled their homes as the two sides fired heavy artillery in a battle over the long-disputed area, home to a cluster of ancient temples.

