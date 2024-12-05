Crying Babies, Sonic Booms: Inside Israel's Psychological Warfare In Gaza

It's been nearly fourteen months since Israel initiated its military onslaught in Gaza, nearly flattening the 360 square km narrow strip, forcing the people to flee to the so-called "safe zones" and even targeting camps offering refuge to bruised and battered people.

On Wednesday night, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) bombed another “safe zone” in Gaza's al-Mawasi, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens of others.

Apart from Gaza, Israel has also attacked Lebanon's capital Beirut and parts of Syria over the past few months. Along with using the most technologically advanced weapons, the IDF has also incorporated psychological warfare tactics. These methods involve a mix of disinformation, propaganda and psychological operations (PsyOps) designed to shape public opinion and target densely populated areas.

Drones and deception

Israeli forces in Gaza have used quadcopter drones equipped with sound systems. This unsettling method involves drones broadcasting distressing noises, such as the cries of babies and screaming women.

Locals, sharing their experiences with Euro-Med Monitor, said they often heard late-night sounds of distress, such as women crying and babies wailing. When residents ventured out to see what was happening or offer assistance, they came under fire from Israeli quadcopter drones. These sounds were not real but prerecorded audio broadcast by the drones to lure people into the open. This strategy aimed to expose them to potential attacks from snipers and other military forces.

The people also said that these psychological tactics included simulated gunfire, fake clashes, explosions and the movement of military vehicles. In some cases, the drones even played songs in both Hebrew and Arabic. These measures were meant to terrorise and disorient the civilians.

According to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor's Maha Hussaini, the tactic has left many injured or even killed. The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported thousands of civilian casualties amid relentless Israeli bombardment. Quadcopters have also broadcast messages threatening those who resist, another psychological toll faced by residents.

Sonic booms

Israeli jets have increasingly been causing sonic booms over the past year. These low-altitude flights create loud, explosive sounds that create fear and anxiety among the civilian population. The loud booms rattle windows and disrupt daily life, serving as a tool to intimidate and unsettle residents.

Israeli drones buzzing over Lebanon

Reports from Lebanon highlight growing psychological strain due to increased Israeli military activity. Israeli F-15 jets now patrol Lebanese airspace and drones frequently hover over southern Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and Keserwan. Incursions have intensified lately, with jet sounds heard daily. In June, jets breached the sound barrier over southern Lebanon and Beirut's suburbs, causing a house roof to collapse in Nabatieh, injuring a mother and son. “We got used to [the jets]. Even at times of peace, we heard them. They are always there,” said an 86-year-old Nabatieh resident who has lived through multiple instances of Israeli aggression.

Leaflets in Gaza

In January 2024, Israeli forces dropped leaflets in southern Gaza with photographs of captives taken during Hamas' October 2023 attacks. The flyers urged residents to share information about these captives, offering potential rewards for their cooperation. “You want to return home? Please report if you identified one of them,” read the leaflets, which included a phone number and a website link featuring images of the captives in Arabic.

The scorched-earth strategy

One of the first strategies deployed was the “scorched-earth policy,” in which Israeli forces set ablaze hundreds of hectares of farmland and forests. This tactic aimed to expose the movement and positions of resistance groups.

Once these areas were cleared, Israeli forces began targeting various locations on the pretext of striking resistance sites. These actions forced many residents of border villages to flee, a move that Israel sought to use as leverage to pressure Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Communication networks hacked?

Israel's psychological operations extend far beyond traditional leaflets and aerial surveillance. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have also employed cyber tactics to disrupt and manipulate communication networks in Lebanon, delivering warnings directly to residents.

In September, people from many Lebanese villages and parts of Beirut reported receiving unexpected messages and calls from local numbers. These communications, which were often automated or text-based, warned them to distance themselves from areas associated with Hezbollah. Al Jazeera reported that the messages were consistent in content.

In addition to direct calls and texts, Israeli forces also reportedly intercepted radio broadcasts to disseminate similar warnings. Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari reiterated the importance of these messages, urging residents to comply with the directives issued through various channels.

In Beirut, Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary confirmed receiving an automated warning call, according to state media.

Experts highlight that these phone notifications in Gaza and other conflict zones exemplify Israel's psychological warfare tactics. The constant sonic booms, loud buzzing, and fighter jets are causing fear among residents.