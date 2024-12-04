Israeli Drones Use Sounds Of Crying Babies To Lure Palestinians Out Of Camps

Israeli forces in Gaza have deployed quadcopter drones, playing the sounds of crying babies and distressed women, to draw Palestinians out of their homes in open areas where they can be targeted. “In mid-April, we were informed that Israeli quadcopters were emitting bizarre sounds, including baby sounds or women screaming,” Maha Hussaini, Euro-Med Human Rights monitor, told Al Jazeera.



“I went personally to Nuseirat and I interviewed several Palestinians separately and the testimonies were almost identical,” she said.



The drones were “playing sounds of screaming women” to “lure citizens out of their homes and to find someone to shoot,” she said. This was confirmed by the hospital reports.

"Quadcopters were emitting baby sounds, playing sounds of screaming women."



Palestinians in Gaza say Israel has been using small quadcopter drones, equipped with loudspeakers, to lure them out of their homes and then shoot them. #GazaCrimes pic.twitter.com/W4VytzyvdA — Al Jazeera Investigations (@AJIunit) December 2, 2024

“There were cases of people getting injured by these quad captors after going out to figure out what was the sound to try to help,” she said.



Nuseirat resident Mohammad Nabhan recalled hearing a woman shouting “help” alongside the cries of a baby. On realising that the sounds emanated from a quadcopter, Mr Nabhan warned his cousin, “Don't fall for it; it's a sound system.” Abu Anas Al-Shahrour, a neighbour, heard the cries of distress and went out to help but was shot in the head.



Other incidents across Gaza, in Khan Younis, and the occupied West Bank, included recordings of a child crying, “I want my mother,” and threats warning Palestinians “will die” if they resist.



Quadcopters, remote-controlled drones, have been extensively used by Israeli forces since the escalation of hostilities on October 7. These devices have been utilised for surveillance, individual targeting, and crowd dispersal. In January, witnesses reported quadcopters opening fire on hundreds of civilians who had gathered to collect food on al-Rasheed Street in Gaza City.



The drones' sound systems have also broadcast Hebrew and Arabic songs, sounds of tank movements, and even the familiar calls of local vendors.



The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported nearly 45,000 deaths and the entire population has been displaced amid relentless Israeli bombardment. Civilians are facing acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. Hospitals, schools, and homes lie in ruins, and the potential spread of disease in overcrowded shelters looms large.



This method of psychological warfare has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups. The "General's Plan", allegedly aiming to depopulate northern Gaza under the guise of fighting Hamas, has been labelled a war crime by the ICC, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.