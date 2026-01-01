Germany Says Will Send Troops To Greenland As Trump Ramps Up Pressure

Germany's army will send troops to Greenland along with other European countries, Berlin said on Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump ramped up his threats to conquer the Danish Arctic island.

The deployment of a 13-strong Bundeswehr reconnaissance team from Thursday aims to "explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region", the German Defence Ministry said.

