German Trains Collide Near Duesseldorf, Several Injured

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said a passenger train of the regional provider National Express drove into a freight train from DB Cargo about 1830 GMT in the town of Meerbusch.

World | | Updated: December 06, 2017 02:53 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
German Trains Collide Near Duesseldorf, Several Injured

The Meerbusch fire department said up to 150 passengers were on the train

BERLIN:  Several people were injured in a train crash on Tuesday near the German city of Duesseldorf, fire department and police spokesmen said.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said a passenger train of the regional provider National Express drove into a freight train from DB Cargo about 1830 GMT in the town of Meerbusch.

The Meerbusch fire department said up to 150 passengers were on the train and that 5 people suffered injuries.

A police spokesman earlier had told German broadcaster ARD that about 50 people had been injured in the train crash.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Angela Merkel had been briefed on the situation.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

DuesseldorfTrain crash

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................