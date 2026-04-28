German Tourist Dies After Cobra Slithers Inside His Pants During 'Snake Charmer' Show In Egypt

A 57-year-old German tourist has died after being bitten by a cobra during a live snake-charming performance at a hotel in Egypt's Hurghada, a popular destination along the Red Sea coast. The incident occurred during an entertainment show that featured traditional snake-handling stunts, including audience participation where guests were invited to interact closely with the reptiles.

According to a Metro report, the tourist who was visiting with family from Bavaria's Unterallgau district was watching the act when the snake charmer encouraged a cobra to slither up his trouser leg. Moments later, the snake bit him. He showed immediate symptoms consistent with venom exposure and went into cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to revive him at the scene and rush him to a nearby hospital, he died shortly after arrival.

Authorities in Germany, including prosecutors and criminal police in Memmingen, have launched an investigation into the death and are awaiting toxicology results to determine the exact cause. At the time of initial reports, Egyptian officials indicated they were not yet fully informed about the specifics of the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

The Myth of Snake Hypnotism

The performance was marketed around the idea of 'hypnotising' snakes - a long-standing trope in such shows. However, experts clarify that snakes cannot actually be hypnotised.

Instead, the reptiles respond to movement and vibrations. The swaying motion of the performer and the instrument used in these acts trigger a defensive reaction, not a trance-like state. In such situations, snakes remain alert and may strike if they feel threatened.

High-Risk Wildlife Performances

Wildlife specialists have repeatedly cautioned against close interactions with venomous animals, even in controlled or staged environments. While some performances may involve defanged or altered snakes, the risk is never fully eliminated.

Unpredictable behaviour, combined with proximity to humans, can quickly turn such displays dangerous, as this incident demonstrated.

Snake shows have long been marketed as cultural experiences in tourist hubs, but incidents like this are likely to renew scrutiny over safety standards and the ethics of using wild animals in entertainment.