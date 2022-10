German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday. (File)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, his spokesperson told AFP, confirming his surprise visit to Ukraine.

"I am looking forward to my meeting with (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv," he said, according to a text sent by the spokesperson.

