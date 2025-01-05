"Travesty": Elon Musk On George Soros Receiving Highest US Civilian Award

Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticised US President Joe Biden's decision to honour billionaire philanthropist George Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom," Musk stated bluntly on X.

President Biden announced the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, naming 19 individuals whose contributions span politics, philanthropy, sports, and the arts. Soros, a billionaire investor and founder of the Open Society Foundations, was cited for his "focus on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," according to the official White House statement.

Other notable awardees this year include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football legend Lionel Messi, and actors Michael J Fox and Denzel Washington, among others.

George Soros' son Alex Soros collecting the medal on his behalf.

Photo Credit: AFP

Soros' selection has sparked polarised responses, particularly given his longstanding role as a key donor to Democratic causes and his frequent vilification by Republican politicians. Critics, including Musk and several Republican figures, have framed the honour as politically motivated. President Biden, however, defended the list of recipients as individuals who embody America's values and contribute to its global standing.

"These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to our country and the world. They defend the values of America, even when under attack," Biden stated during the announcement.

The Republican Party has long accused Soros of using his wealth to influence global politics.

George Soros was at the centre of a political flashpoint in India as well.

The Winter Session of Parliament witnessed chaos in December as BJP chief JP Nadda accused the Congress of being linked to Soros and his organisations. Mr Nadda claimed that the Congress party was acting as a "tool" of foreign forces to destabilise India, citing alleged ties between party chief leader Sonia Gandhi and Soros-funded initiatives.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and accusing the BJP of diverting attention from pressing socio-economic issues in the country. The heated exchange led to multiple adjournments in both houses of Parliament.

Soros' influence and the controversy surrounding him extend far beyond international borders. His Open Society Foundations have faced pushback in countries like Hungary and Russia, where his initiatives are often painted as foreign interference.