Geneva To Host Global AI Summit In June 2027, Switzerland Unveils Agenda

Switzerland has announced that the Geneva AI Summit 2027 will take place on June 21-22, 2027, at Palexpo in Geneva, positioning the event as the next major milestone in international efforts to shape the future of artificial intelligence governance. The summit will be held back-to-back with the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, researchers, businesses and civil society under one roof.

The announcement was made by Swiss Federal Councillor Albert Rosti during his opening address at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, where he underscored Switzerland's commitment to fostering global cooperation on AI and ensuring the technology delivers broad societal benefits.

According to Rosti, the Geneva AI Summit will build on the momentum created by the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi while advancing discussions initiated at previous international AI gatherings in Bletchley, Seoul and Paris. He said Switzerland aims to strengthen global AI governance by establishing stable and effective processes for international dialogue, leveraging Geneva's long-standing role as a centre for multilateral diplomacy.

"Geneva is the natural home for this work," Rosti said, highlighting the city's unique concentration of international organisations, scientific institutions, humanitarian agencies and diplomatic missions that provide an ideal ecosystem for global policymaking.

The 2027 summit will be guided by two strategic priorities: promoting artificial intelligence as a driver of prosperity and progress for all, and fostering the trustworthy, responsible and safe use of AI. Organisers expect participation from governments, international organisations, private companies, academic institutions, researchers and civil society groups, reflecting the broad range of stakeholders shaping AI's future.

In his address, Rosti described the AI for Good Global Summit as the world's leading platform for demonstrating practical AI applications rather than merely debating emerging technologies. Since its launch in 2017, the annual event has showcased innovations that are already addressing real-world challenges across healthcare, disaster response, education, biodiversity conservation, food security and sustainable development.

"The pace of innovation in artificial intelligence continues to accelerate," Rosti said, noting that breakthroughs once considered impossible are rapidly becoming reality. He stressed that collaboration between researchers, policymakers, startups, businesses and international organisations is essential to ensure innovation translates into tangible public benefits.

Switzerland, he said, is proud to co-host AI for Good alongside the ITU and numerous United Nations partners. The country believes technological progress achieves its greatest impact when it is open, collaborative and focused on serving the public interest.

At the same time, Rosti acknowledged that rapid advances in AI also demand greater responsibility. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly powerful and widely deployed, he said governments and stakeholders must work collectively to ensure its development remains trustworthy, inclusive and centred on human needs.

He argued that responsible innovation and technological progress should not be viewed as competing objectives but as complementary goals that reinforce one another.

Looking ahead to the Geneva AI Summit 2027, Switzerland hopes the event will strengthen international cooperation on AI governance while encouraging innovation that addresses shared global challenges. By aligning the summit with the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit, organisers aim to bridge policy discussions with practical technological solutions, reinforcing Geneva's position as a leading global hub for international dialogue on artificial intelligence.

Rosti concluded by encouraging participants at this year's AI for Good gathering to forge new partnerships and explore innovations that can contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future, saying the spirit of human-centred innovation showcased in Geneva today will carry forward into the landmark AI Summit in 2027.

