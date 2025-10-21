Gaza Family Names Baby 'Singapore' To Honour Country's Humanitarian Support

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, a couple in Gaza has named their newborn daughter "Singapore" in appreciation of the aid provided by a Singapore-based charity during the ongoing conflict. The baby was born on October 16, as shared by Love Aid Singapore, a humanitarian group led by Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh.

The child's father, Hamdan Hadad, worked as a cook for two years at the soup kitchen run by Love Aid Singapore in Gaza. The family chose the name to honour the country that supported them in a time of crisis.

He said that his wife had relied on the soup kitchen for nourishment during her pregnancy, with the regular meals helping her survive the war-induced famine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"I'm happy, and I want to name her Singapore because I really love them," Mr Hamdan said, while carrying his newborn daughter.

Watch the video here:

Love Aid Singapore announced that a newborn Palestinian baby, weighing 2.7kg at birth, is the first to be named "Singapore." The charity shared a photo of her birth certificate to confirm the name. On its Instagram post dated October 18, Love Aid Singapore sent wishes for the baby's good health and expressed hope that she will grow up in a "bright new world" marked by a permanent ceasefire.

The video has since gone viral, drawing warm wishes and heartfelt messages from users around the world.

"May you grow up well, Baby Singapore, and visit us one day. we'll welcome you with open arms," one user commented.

Another wrote, "MashaAllah, welcome to the world, our little lioness."

"Dearest Singapore, may you grow, thrive, and dream big dreams," added a third.