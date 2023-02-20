G7 Countries Extend Support To Ukraine, Condemn Russia

Japanese Foreign Minister brought up the issue of North Korea's missile launches

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia, as the ongoing conflict approaches the one-year mark, reported NHK World News.

Japan hosted the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany on Saturday, with deliberations being held on the sidelines of the international security conference.

Japan is this year's G7 chair, and the meeting was the first foreign ministerial conference hosted by Tokyo in that capacity. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was also invited to the meet.

"I took part in a G7 ministerial meeting at the invitation of Japanese FM Hayashi Yoshimasa. We focused on everything needed for Ukraine's victory in 2023. There will be rapid deliveries of weapons and new sanctions. Russia must realise we won't tire of countering its aggression," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Saturday.

The ministers confirmed that they will call on countries supporting Russia to stop doing so. They also said that they will actively work with Ukraine, NHK World News reported.

Further, according to the report, they condemned Russia for continuing to attack civilians and key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. They said they will hold Moscow accountable in accordance with international law, NHK World News reported.

The top diplomats said they share the view that it is important to maintain international order based on the rule of law.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa brought up the issue of North Korea's missile launches.

Further, according to NHK World News, Hayashi said the unprecedented rate of Pyongyang's ballistic missile test launches poses an imminent threat to the safety of Japan and a serious challenge to international peace and security.

He described the North's actions as totally unacceptable, saying he would work closely with the other G7 members to respond to the threats.

Hayashi also expressed a willingness to work with the G7 nations to address other matters, such as the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan is scheduled to host a G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

