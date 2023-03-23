'Futile Propaganda': India Slams Pakistan Over Kashmir Remark At UN

"Can Pakistan deny the fact that impunity reigns supreme in the country."

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council during its right of reply where it warned Islamabad against spreading propaganda and attempts to foment communal disharmony in India.

The statement comes after Pakistan during the General Debate under Agenda item 4 at the UNHRC spoke about Jammu and Kashmir.

India called on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in "futile propaganda" to create communal disharmony in India, PR Thulasidhass, Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Permanent Mission of India at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in futile propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," PR Thulasidhass said.

Mr Thulasidhass said that Pakistan's delegate referred to Jammu and Kashmir, which was, is and shall always remain integral part of India. He said that Jammu and Kashmir is marching towards peace and prosperity along with the rest of India.

PR Thulasidhass said that the world does not need lessons from Pakistan on democracy and human rights.

"The delegate of Pakistan referred to Jammu and Kashmir, which was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India. Jammu and Kashmir is marching towards peace and prosperity along with the rest of India. This is despite Pakistan's repeated attempts to derail the process, through its active and sustained support to terror groups and its malicious disinformation campaign against India. FM of Pakistan has voiced Pakistan's frustration due to its failure in its malicious propaganda against India," he said.

Indian diplomat said that the democracy of India is mature enough to address any issues, including those instigated from outside. He said that minorities in Pakistan face blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, discrimination, denial of basic rights and freedoms, enforced disappearances and killings.

"The pluralistic democracy of India is mature enough to address any issues including those instigated from outside. India is a secular State and safeguarding the rights of minorities forming an essential core of our polity. What minorities receive in Pakistan are blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, discrimination, denial of basic rights and freedoms, enforced disappearances and killings," he said.

"The extent of religious discrimination is reflected in the loss of life, liberty and property on the mere accusations of blasphemy laws. Pakistan today stands out as the country having more cases of blasphemy than the rest of the world put together in the past few years," he added.

PR Thulasidhass asserted that Pakistan's contribution as a leading "exporter of terror and violence is unparalleled."

He questioned Pakistan over the presence of 150 UN-designated terrorists and terrorist identities listed by the UN. Indian diplomat at the UN Human Rights Council asked Pakistan if they can deny that Osama bin Laden was found living in Pakistan near a military academy.

"From a country where terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity, the world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights. Pakistan's contribution as a leading exporter of terror and violence is unparalleled. Can Pakistan deny the fact that it is home to as many as 150 UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities listed by the UN, and that these proscribed individuals have actively campaigned and contested in elections?", PR Thulasidhass said.

"Can Pakistan deny the fact that impunity reigns supreme in the country as perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to roam free? Can Pakistan deny the fact that its leaders have openly called for Jihad against India?," he added.

