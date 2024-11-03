From Peanut To Moo Deng, A Look At Internet's Favourite Celebrity Animals

Celebrity squirrel Peanut, who had been a beloved companion to owner Mark Longo for seven years, was recently euthanised along with a raccoon found in Mr Longo's care. The decision by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was made after a government worker was bitten by Peanut, leading to concerns over potential rabies exposure. As we remember Peanut, it's a fitting time to celebrate other beloved celebrity animals that have captured our hearts over the years, from Kabosu, the bitcoin dog, to Moo Deng the Hippo.

Kabosu, the Doge

Kabosu, the charming Shiba Inu from Japan, unwittingly became an internet sensation as the face of Dogecoin after a viral meme captured the hearts of millions. Born in 2005, Kabosu's adorable mugshot, featuring her raised eyebrows and captivating expression, was uploaded to Reddit by her owner in 2013. The dog died in May 2024.

Moo Deng, the Hippo

Moo Deng is a baby pygmy hippopotamus at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Thailand. Gaining fame shortly after her birth, Moo Deng became a viral sensation when images of her playful antics captured the hearts of internet users worldwide. Named through a public poll, her name translates to "bouncy pork" in Thai. Since her rise to stardom, Moo Deng has significantly increased the zoo's visitor numbers.

Pesto, the baby Penguin

Pesto is a king penguin chick born at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia. Gaining fame for his impressive size, he weighed 22.5 kg at just over 6 months old, making him the largest king penguin chick ever at the aquarium. His adorable appearance has made him a viral sensation, attracting the attention of celebrities like Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo.

Tardar Sauce, the Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat, born Tardar Sauce, in Morristown, Arizona, was an iconic internet celebrity known for her perpetually grumpy facial expression – a result of feline dwarfism and an underbite. She rose to fame after a photograph was posted on Reddit in 2012. Despite her grumpy appearance, her family reported that she was mostly a typical cat. She died in May 2019.

“Perma-Kitten” Lil Bub

Lil Bub, the internet's beloved “perma-kitten”, went viral with her adorable appearance and charming personality. She was born in 2011 with genetic disorders that stunt her growth and cause her tongue to perpetually hang out. Discovered on YouTube in 2012, she quickly gained fame, appearing on Good Morning America, Today Show and CNN. Her iconic “Bub smile” and squeaky meows have inspired countless fan art, merchandise and even a documentary, Lil Bub & Friendz (2013).

Doug the Pug

Doug the Pug from Nashville, Tennessee, is an internet celebrity known for his adorable looks. In 2018 he was recognised as the second most influential pet and won two People's Choice Awards for Animal Star in 2019 and 2020. Doug also started a foundation in 2022 to help children fighting cancer. With over 18 million followers across various platforms, Doug remains a beloved figure in the online world.