From Charges To Can He Be Pardoned: All About Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand on Monday for the first time since asking the country's president for a pardon in his long-running corruption trial.

Here is what you need to know about the charges that have divided the Israeli public at a time of Middle East turmoil.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which Netanyahu denies. The trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

CASE 4000

Prosecutors allege that Netanyahu granted regulatory favours worth around 1.8 billion shekels (about $500 million) to Bezeq Telecom Israel (BEZQ.TA). In return, prosecutors say, he sought positive coverage of himself and his wife Sara on a news website controlled by a former Bezeq chairman, Shaul Elovitch. In this case, Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Elovitch has denied wrongdoing.

CASE 1000

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he and his wife wrongfully received almost 700,000 shekels ($210,000) worth of gifts from Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and an Israeli citizen, and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer. Prosecutors said gifts including champagne and cigars were given to Netanyahu and that the prime minister helped Milchan with his business interests. Packer and Milchan face no charges.

CASE 2000

Prosecutors say Netanyahu negotiated a deal with Arnon Mozes, owner of Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for better coverage in return for legislation to slow the growth of a rival newspaper. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust.

WILL A VERDICT COME SOON?

Unlikely. Unless Netanyahu seeks a plea deal, it could be many more months before the judges rule.

CAN HE BE PARDONED?

Netanyahu's lawyers have requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog, arguing that frequent court hearings impact his ability to govern and that a pardon would serve the national interest. They have also maintained that the president has the authority to grant it on the grounds of public interest. Netanyahu has not admitted any guilt.

Pardons in Israel have typically been granted only after legal proceedings have concluded and the accused has been convicted. There is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial.

HOW CAN HE BE ON TRIAL AND REMAIN PRIME MINISTER?

Under Israeli law, a prime minister is under no obligation to stand down unless convicted. If he or she appeals their conviction, they can keep their office throughout the appeals process.

COULD NETANYAHU GO TO JAIL?

Bribery charges carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine. Fraud and breach of trust are punishable by up to three years in jail.

WHAT HAS THE IMPACT BEEN?

The shock attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war in Gaza, swept Netanyahu's trial off the agenda, as Israelis came together in grief and trauma. Before the war, Netanyahu's legal troubles had bitterly polarised Israelis and shook national politics through five rounds of elections.

After Netanyahu's decisive 2022 election victory, his hard-right government launched a campaign targeting the judiciary. It sparked mass protests in Israel and fears among Western allies for Israel's democratic health. Netanyahu denied any link between efforts to overhaul the judicial system and his trial. He largely abandoned the plan after war broke out, but has revived some anti-judiciary rhetoric in recent weeks.

