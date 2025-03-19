From 30-Day Truce To Hockey Match: Key Takeaways From Trump-Putin Call

In a closely watched phone call Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure in the Ukraine war, but stopped short of a full truce.

Here is a look at what the US and Russian leaders agreed, and where they diverged in their more than 90-minute chat.

- Energy grid truce -

The main win for Trump as he seeks to broker an end to the fighting was an agreement to halt attacks on the power grid for 30 days.

"Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military a corresponding command" to halt "strikes on energy infrastructure facilities," said the Kremlin readout of the call.

- Immediate peace talks -

The leaders also agreed to start negotiations on a maritime ceasefire for the Black Sea and, eventually, a full truce.

"These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," said the White House readout.

- Kyiv, Europe left out? -

With Ukraine and its European allies bristling at being left out of US-Russian negotiations, the Kremlin trumpeted further bilateral talks.

"The leaders reaffirmed their intention to continue efforts to achieve a Ukrainian settlement bilaterally," it said.

"Russian and American expert groups are being set up for this purpose."

- Warming ties -

Trump and Putin both spoke of improving US-Russian ties.

"A future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside," including "enormous economic deals" and "geopolitical stability", the White House said.

"A mutual interest was expressed in the normalisation of bilateral relations," said the Kremlin.

- 'Cessation' of Ukraine aid -

But there were signs of potential trouble spots ahead, including a call from Putin for a "complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv".

Putin also said an "essential" condition for any truce would be halting the "forced mobilisation" of Ukrainian soldiers and the country's "rearmament".

- Prisoner swap -

Putin and Trump also agreed on a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange, with 175 to be freed by each side, according to the Kremlin.

Russia will also return 23 wounded Ukrainian soldiers "as a goodwill gesture", it said.

- Things unsaid -

Some points were notable by their absence.

Besides failing to announce the full ceasefire sought by Trump, the two sides also made no mention of potential territorial concessions.

Trump had hinted at Ukraine giving up territory, infuriating Kyiv.

- ... and hockey -

The Kremlin said Trump had "supported" an idea from Putin "to organise hockey matches in the US and Russia between Russian and American" pros.

