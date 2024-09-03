French Man Who Invited Over 50 To Rape Wife Also Clicked Daughter's Nudes

The pictures were taken at their family home near Paris in 2013

In a case that has outraged people across France, the man who drugged his wife and invited more than 50 strangers to rape her, also photographed his daughter naked after she was drugged, according to the Daily Mail.

While going through Dominique P's computer, the police found a folder titled 'My Daughter Naked', Judge Roger Arata revealed in court.

As the judge made the revelation, the daughter broke down, started shaking uncontrollably, and had to be helped out of the courtroom in Avignon, according to the Daily Mail.

Just as he did with his wife, Dominique gave his daughter tranquilisers and after she fell unconscious, he partially dressed her in her mother's clothes and photographed her. The pictures were taken at their family home near Paris in 2013.

The shocking revelation comes after the trial of the 71-year-old accused, along with 50 other men began on Monday. He is accused of drugging his 72-year-old wife and getting her raped when she passed out. This happened on multiple occasions for over a decade. He also film the abuse when the strangers raped her. They each face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

He has also been charged in a 1991 rape and murder case as well as for attempted rape in 1999.