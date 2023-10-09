French Astronaut 'Dreams' Of Flying To Outer Space With An Indian Astronaut

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet was addressing the Indian Space Conclave

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Monday said it was a dream to fly with an Indian astronaut to explore outer space and bring its unbelievable benefits to humankind. Addressing the Indian Space Conclave organised by Indian Space Association (ISpA), Mr Pesquet also recalled his year-long stay on the International Space Station spanning across two separate missions and stressed the need for protecting the earth, which looks fragile from outer space.

"India is on the cusp of achieving an important milestone - the Gaganyaan mission which is to send humans into space - this is extremely impressive and noticed across the world," he said.

Mr Pesquet, who had two six-month stays on the International Space Station in 2016-17 and 2021, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris and shared the importance of undertaking a human spaceflight.

"I have a new dream, the dream to one day fly with an Indian astronaut colleague and take this cooperation into outer space, to bring back the unbelievable benefits of space exploration to our countries," Mr Pesquet said.

At the Conclave, the ISpA, which is an organisation representing the private players in the space sector, inked a Memorandum of Understanding with GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association, to increase cooperation in the sector.

After 60 years of cooperation in the space sector, India and France are now encouraging the industry to step up collaboration even as the European country eyes to launch a reusable small launcher in the next three years.

"We have started to encourage strong cooperation between Indian and French private sectors. We need to do much more to keep pace with the fast-changing economic environment," French Ambassador-designate to India Thierry Mathou said at the summit.

He said the strategic goals of the France 2030 investment plan include launching a reusable small launcher by 2026, introducing 10 new services via operational constellations by 2030, and engaging more than 200 entities in using space data.

"The Indian space industry offers numerous opportunities for collaboration with French space companies. Indian companies are most welcome to invest in France to benefit from the French and European space vision and expertise," Mr Mathou said.

The MoU between ISpA and GIFAS seeks to enhance understanding of space industry capabilities and increase awareness of business opportunities in France and India.

It also seeks to foster sustainable growth, promote innovation and advocate adoption of new technologies in France and India space industries, augment the individual and collective membership bases of our organizations through the benefit of greater international linkages; and facilitate academic and educational program exchanges between both organizations.

"The MoU with GIFAS reaffirms our commitment to strengthening industry collaboration between our two nations. Together, we shall continue to push the boundaries of space exploration and unlock the limitless possibilities that await us," Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of Indian Space Association said.

