Advertisement

Freezing Rain, Travel Chaos, Blackouts: The US Winter Storm In Photos

After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states with snow and freezing rain as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Freezing Rain, Travel Chaos, Blackouts: The US Winter Storm In Photos
Reports said that about 13,000 flights were cancelled Saturday and Sunday across the US.
  • A massive winter storm hit the US northeast after sweeping across much of the country
  • Up to two feet of snow was forecast in some of the hardest-hit regions from Arkansas to New England
  • Over 600,000 customers lost power, mostly in Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A massive winter storm headed towards the northeast United States after sweeping across much of the country, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold.

After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states with snow and freezing rain as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

From Arkansas to New England traffic was halted traffic, flights were cancelled, while schools were shit in most parts. Up to two feet of snow was forecast in some of the harder-hit places.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

According to reports, over 600,000 consumers were without power as a massive winter storm surged from Texas to the northeast of the country.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The southern states of Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana had the most residential and commercial customers without electricity.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

The National Weather Service forecast widespread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from Saturday to Monday.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

It had said the storm would stretch from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, warning people to brace for a string of frigid days.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

Vehicles were damaged and trees fell onto houses across several after massive storm swept the United States.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

Reports said that about 13,000 flights were cancelled Saturday and Sunday across the US.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: AFP

Following the storm, cold weather conditions were experienced in many parts. The entire Lower 48 states were expected to have an average low temperature of -12.3 Degrees, the coldest since January 2014, reports said. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Winter Storm, US Winter Storm, Winter Storm In US
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com