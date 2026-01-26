Freezing Rain, Travel Chaos, Blackouts: The US Winter Storm In Photos

A massive winter storm headed towards the northeast United States after sweeping across much of the country, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold.

After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states with snow and freezing rain as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation.

From Arkansas to New England traffic was halted traffic, flights were cancelled, while schools were shit in most parts. Up to two feet of snow was forecast in some of the harder-hit places.

According to reports, over 600,000 consumers were without power as a massive winter storm surged from Texas to the northeast of the country.

The southern states of Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana had the most residential and commercial customers without electricity.

The National Weather Service forecast widespread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from Saturday to Monday.

It had said the storm would stretch from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, warning people to brace for a string of frigid days.

Vehicles were damaged and trees fell onto houses across several after massive storm swept the United States.

Reports said that about 13,000 flights were cancelled Saturday and Sunday across the US.

Following the storm, cold weather conditions were experienced in many parts. The entire Lower 48 states were expected to have an average low temperature of -12.3 Degrees, the coldest since January 2014, reports said.