A website set up to raise funds for the boxer Christophe Dettinger showed on Tuesday that it had received pledges of more than 114,000 euros ($130,462).

World | | Updated: January 08, 2019 12:42 IST
Funds, Support For Boxer Who Hit Cop During France's Yellow Vest Protest

Former French boxing champion, Christophe Dettinger (R), during clashes in Paris. (Reuters)


Paris: 

A former French boxing champion filmed landing punches on riot police during a 'yellow vest' protest in Paris last weekend has received pledges of support and cash via social media.

A website set up to raise funds for the boxer Christophe Dettinger showed on Tuesday that it had received pledges of more than 114,000 euros ($130,462) to help Dettinger.

Numerous Facebook pages entitled "Support for Christophe Dettinger" have also been set up, with one such page showing it had more than 3,000 Facebook "likes".

Dettinger turned himself in on Monday, saying he was defending himself. He remains in police custody.

Dettinger, who was twice national light-heavyweight champion, was caught on camera jumping over the railings of a pedestrian bridge blocked by baton-wielding police before swinging blows at the officers, forcing them to retreat.

Nicknamed the "Gypsy of Massy", the 1.92m (6ft 4in) tall boxer was taking part in an eighth Saturday of anti-government protests that have undermined President Emmanuel Macron's authority.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

