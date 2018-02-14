France Will 'Strike' If Proven Syria Used Chemical Arms: Emmanuel Macron As regards the Syrian regime itself, either during or after the conflict; "it will be answerable to international justice" he added.

"We will strike the place where these launches are made or where they are organised," Macron told the presidential press corps.



"But today our services have not established proof that proscribed chemical weapons have been used against civilian populations," he added.



"As soon as such proof is established, I will do what I said," Macron warned, while adding that "the priority is the fight against the terrorists, the jihadists".



As regards the Syrian regime itself, either during or after the conflict; "it will be answerable to international justice" he added.



Macron also called for an international meeting on Syria, in the region if possible.



"I have many proposals," the French leader said, without giving any more details.



