France's Macron Vows Reply To 'Anger' Of Far-Right Voters After Re-election

France: Emmanuel Macron's remark came at a victory rally in front of the Eiffel Tower

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday vowed to find a response to the anger of voters who backed his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in elections, saying his new term would not continue unchanged from the last five years.

"An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me," he told a victory rally in front of the Eiffel Tower after projections showed he had been re-elected.

Macron also pledged a "renewed method" to govern France, adding that this "new era" would not be one of "continuity with the last term which is now ending".

