France Bans 10 British Far-Right Activists Over Anti-Migrant Actions

France has banned ten British far-right activists for actions in France intended to stop migrants crossing to the United Kingdom on small boats, the French interior ministry said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, following reports that members of the "Raise the Colours" movement had conducted anti-migrant actions in France, "territorial bans were issued against ten British nationals, identified as activists within the movement and having carried out actions on French soil", it said.

The French authorities did not immediately give the identities of the ten people.

A social media account called "Raise the Colours Operation France" late last year posted videos of far-right activists on France's northern coastline.

In one video posted in November, an activist filmed himself on a French beach, saying he had found a small inflatable boat buried in the sand and had slashed it.

"That is not going to England," says the man, who elsewhere has called himself Ryan Bridge.

In another post published earlier the same month, he wades into the sea and shouts at what looks like dozens of undocumented migrants boarding an inflatable dinghy on their way to England.

"You're not welcome in our country," he says.

A bitter debate about immigration in the United Kingdom last year triggered a new trend of flying English and British flags.

Anti-racism campaigners say far-right activists are behind the main organisers, "Raise the Colours".

Migrants have long sought to cross the Channel from France to the United Kingdon dreaming of a better life in Britain.

Last year saw the second-highest number of undocumented migrants arrive on British shores since the Channel crossings began in 2018.