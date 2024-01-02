Four Confirmed Dead In Japan Earthquake: Report

Four people have been confirmed dead in the powerful earthquake that rocked Japan.

Four people have been confirmed dead in the powerful earthquake that rocked Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported early Tuesday, citing authorities in Ishikawa prefecture.

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck the prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes, and setting off a major fire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)