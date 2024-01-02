Four Confirmed Dead In Japan Earthquake: Report

Japan Earthquake: The 7.5-magnitude quake struck the prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes, and setting off a major fire.

Four Confirmed Dead In Japan Earthquake: Report

Four people have been confirmed dead in the powerful earthquake that rocked Japan.

Tokyo:

Four people have been confirmed dead in the powerful earthquake that rocked Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported early Tuesday, citing authorities in Ishikawa prefecture.

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck the prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes, and setting off a major fire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.