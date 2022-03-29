Former US President Donald Trump Claims Hole-In-One At his Golf Course, Issues Lengthy Statement

There are no video of Donald Trump's shot at the golf course.

Former United States President Donald Trump issued a lengthy statement on Monday to claim that he made a rare golf shot while playing with the pros. In the statement, Trump said that reports claiming that he sunk a hole-in-one at Trump International Golf Club on Saturday are "100% true".

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump said in the statement.

There are no video of the shot in question, but Trump's communications director Taylor Budowich posted a video on Twitter which shows the former US President walking towards the hole to pick up the apparent hole-in-one ball.

"Look, it's there," the 45th President of the United States was heard saying while pointing at the ball in the hole. "Let's get a picture, you don't see that often."

The statement further said that golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes were present at the golf club where he achieved the feat.

"It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole," Trump further said in the statement explaining the shot.

"These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't," the 75-year-old said jokingly.

He then said that the match was him and Ernie Els against Gene, Mike and Ken. "I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging - and I don't like people who brag!" Tump said, ending the statement.

A hole-in-one is a shot in golf which occurs when a ball hit from a tee enters the hole without any intervening shots.