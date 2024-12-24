Advertisement

Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalised With Fever

Read Time: 1 min
Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalised With Fever
"He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving," the hospital said.
Washington:

Former Democratic U.S. President Bill Clinton, 78, was hospitalized on Monday with a fever, according to his deputy chief of staff.

It is not an emergency situation, NBC News reported.

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," Angel Ureña wrote on X.

"He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving."

Bill Clinton, United States
