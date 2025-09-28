Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant Tyra Spaulding Dies At 26, Suicide Suspected

Tyra Spaulding, a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant and 2023 finalist, died at 26. The Gleaner reported that she was found dead in her apartment on the evening of Tuesday, September 23. The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed that the case is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

The Miss Universe Jamaica organisation paid tribute to Ms Spaulding on Instagram on September 24, confirming her death with a heartfelt statement accompanied by a photo and a memorable video showcasing her pageant charm. The video clip featured Ms Spaulding confidently strutting down the runway in a dazzling yellow gown, beaming with joy as the audience applauded enthusiastically.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered," the organisation wrote.

"...We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation keep Tyra's family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us," the organisation added.

Ms Spaulding had openly shared her mental health struggles in a series of emotional YouTube videos before her death. In an August 31 video, she revealed her decision to resign from her job had negatively impacted her mental health. Just a few days later, on September 5, she shared another video discussing her daily battle with suicidal thoughts, feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of entrepreneurship and personal challenges.

"I'm fighting for my life over here. I feel like I need to go out and do something because my mind is trying to kill me. And if I do nothing, I am going to die, guys. Everyday I get up, my mind tells me to go and jump off a building. It tells me to go and overdose on pills. It tells me to go and hang myself," she said.

Before modelling, she worked in accounting after graduating five years prior. She was known for her friendly, intelligent, and determined personality.