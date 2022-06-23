Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia Dies At The Age Of 27 After Routine Tonsil Surgery

Ms Correias body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died at the age of 27 after suffering a brain haemorrhage and a heart attack following a routine operation to have her tonsils removed.

According to the Independent, Ms Correia, who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, died at a private clinic on Monday. She had been in a coma for the past two months. She underwent surgery to remove her tonsils but days later she suffered heavy bleeding and had a heart attack on April 4.

Ms Correia's body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Speaking to The Washington Post, family pastor Lidiane Alves said, “We're deeply saddened by this loss. She was an amazing woman and much loved by everyone. It won't be easy to live without her smile and shine.”

Ms Correia was a model, beautician and influencer, with more than 56,000 followers on Instagram. She was born in Macae, a city on Brazil's Atlantic coast 120 miles northeast of Rio de Janeiro. As per the Post, she worked from an early age, getting a job as a manicurist at a neighbourhood beauty salon.

“God chose this day to collect our princess,” said Pastor Jak Abreu, a family friend. “We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile. She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us!” he added as per the outlet.

Ms Correia was buried on Tuesday surrounded by family and friends. Her followers left hundreds of condolence messages on her Instagram account. The final post by her family on her social media page shows an illustration of a smiling Ms Correia embracing Jesus Christ, with a caption that read, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”.