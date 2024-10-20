'Forever Chemicals' Found In Bottled And Tap Water From Around The World: Study

A new study has revealed that toxic 'Forever Chemicals', known as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have been found in drinking water samples worldwide. The study conducted by researchers from the University of Birmingham and Hainan University found 10 'target' PFAS chemicals in tap and bottled water available for consumption in major cities across the UK and China, Independent reported. These chemicals are notorious for not breaking down in nature and persisting in the environment. In their findings published in ACS ES&T Water, the researchers found that perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) were detected in over 99 per cent of their samples of bottled water.

Further testing revealed varying levels of PFAS in bottled water from different countries, with purified water containing lower concentrations than natural mineral water. Fortunately, most concentrations were below regulatory agencies' health advisory levels. However, tap water samples told a different story. Chinese tap water had higher concentrations of PFAS compared to UK tap water, with samples from Shenzhen exceeding the US Environmental Protection Agency's maximum contaminant level of 4 ng/L.

For the study, researchers collected 153 samples from various sources. For bottled water, they purchased 112 samples from local shops and online supermarkets in the UK and China. The bottled water samples included 89 still and 23 sparkling waters, packaged in both plastic and glass bottles. Additionally, 41 tap water samples were collected from homes in Birmingham, Worcester, Coventry, and Derby, supplied by South Staffordshire Water and Severn Trent Water, while 14 tap water samples came from homes in Shenzhen, China.

What are PFAS?

PFAS are long-lasting chemicals that break down extremely slowly over time. They're commonly used in products like non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, cosmetics, and items that resist grease, water, and oil. While some PFAS have been banned in certain countries, others remain widely used.

These chemicals are already known to enter the body in different ways, for example being breathed in, ingested via food or drinking water, or absorbed through the skin. They are known to cause adverse health effects such as a lowered immune response to vaccination, impaired liver function, decreased birth weight, and increased risk of some cancers.

How to reduce PFAs?

Fortunately, simple methods can reduce PFAS levels in drinking water. Boiling water or using a carbon filter can remove up to 90% of these toxic chemicals.

''Our findings highlight the widespread presence of PFAS in drinking water and the effectiveness of simple treatment methods to reduce their levels. Either using a simple water filtration jug or boiling the water removes a substantial proportion of these substances,'' Professor Stuart Harrad from the University of Birmingham said.

Co-author Professor Yi Zheng, from Southern University of Science and Technology, said, ''Increased awareness about the presence of PFAS in both tap and bottled water can lead to more informed choices by consumers, encouraging the use of water purification methods.''