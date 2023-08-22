For Journalists Who Want To Earn More, Elon Musk Has An Offer

Elon Musk offered journalists to publish directly on X. (File)

Elon Musk has appealed to journalists to publish directly on X, formerly known as Twitter, the micro-blogging platform he acquired last year. He promised a higher income and more freedom to write if the journalists opt for publishing directly on X.

If you're a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023

Mr Musk had earlier talked about plans to allow media publishers on the platform charge users to read their articles.

Users will be charged on a "per article basis" and will end up paying more if they don't sign up for a monthly subscription, he had said.

However, such tweaks to X's policy are yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, X now faces a copyright case in France by AFP news agency, which comes amid calls from media groups to share profits from social media posts. AFP said it has lodged the case to force X hand over data that would allow it to estimate a fair level of compensation.