Foot Fetish Gone Wrong: US Woman Hit By SUV After Refusing To Let Man Smell Her Feet

A Florida man allegedly ran an SUV over a woman after she refused to let him smell her feet. The incident occurred on August 24 at around 2 pm at the Serena Hotel in Aventura, about 20 miles north of Miami, The NY Post reported.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, met Elmoncy Sercle, 28, on the dating app Seeking, and they both agreed to meet at the hotel. Once in the room, Sercle allegedly asked if he could smell her feet and buy her used shoes.

"When I got there, he just wanted to sniff my feet and I didn't feel comfortable with that," the foot model said. "I mean, you could have my sneakers all you want. I mean, I don't care. I'm not wearing them. And you know, they're just stinky old sneakers. But people like weird things," she added.

According to the police affidavit, the victim informed Sercle that the shoes would cost $1,000 because she was a professional foot model and that was her standard rate for such items. She explained that the sneakers were in her car and stated that she needed to go retrieve them, according to Law and Crime.

The woman then made an excuse and went to the washroom to escape the situation. However, Sercle allegedly took advantage of the situation and ran from the room. Concerned that he might have stolen her belongings, she followed him to the hotel's parking garage, where she saw him getting into a red Mercedes SUV.

Authorities said that Sercle accelerated towards her, took a three-point turn and struck her with the vehicle and fled the scene. According to the affidavit, the woman faced bruises on her back, arms, and chest and described the ordeal "extremely bizarre."

"I've met a lot of people who have foot fetishes, obviously, and nobody has ever done anything to this calibre. By the grace of God, I'm still standing today," she said.

Sercle was later arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. He has since bonded out of jail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 29.