Rape, Trafficking: Who Are Tate Brothers, Why Are They Being Probed In US

The state of Florida has launched a criminal investigation into controversial social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate. The brothers recently arrived in the US from Romania, where they are facing human trafficking and rape charges. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier confirmed that search warrants and subpoenas were issued as part of the "now-active" inquiry.

Why Florida Is Investigating Tate Brothers

The exact details of Florida's criminal investigation remain undisclosed. The move comes as the Tate brothers continue to face multiple legal battles worldwide.

In Romania, Andrew and Tristan Tate were first arrested in December 2022 on accusations of rape and human trafficking. In August 2024, they were placed under house arrest following fresh allegations involving underage victims. They have denied all charges.

By January 2025, the Romanian courts eased their legal restrictions, allowing them limited freedom within the country under judicial control.

Reports indicate the Trump administration advocated for the Romanian government to relax travel restrictions on the brothers, after which they could return to the US.

In the US, the brothers also face a civil lawsuit from a woman who claimed they forced her into sex work and defamed her after she testified against them in Romania. The Florida investigation suggests authorities are now looking into whether the brothers committed any offences within state jurisdiction.

Florida's Response

Attorney General Uthmeier said that his office conducted a preliminary inquiry before deciding to launch a full-scale investigation. "Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I've directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers," he said, as per BBC.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the Tate brothers were "not welcome" in the state. DeSantis reportedly asked the attorney general to evaluate whether Florida has the jurisdiction to prosecute them.

What The Defence Said

Joseph McBride, the Tate brothers' attorney, accused Florida's attorney general of bias. "Today, Attorney General James Uthmeier threw ethics law out of the window when he publicly took a side in an ongoing Florida lawsuit where Andrew and Tristan Tate are suing a Florida woman for orchestrating a sophisticated plot to use sex as a weapon to ruin their lives," McBride said. He called the attorney general's remarks "inflammatory" and "biased."

Andrew Tate also hit back at DeSantis, saying that he had the legal right to be in the US. He accused the governor of giving in to media pressure.

Legal Battles Across Multiple Countries

The Tate brothers' legal troubles are not confined to Florida. In the UK, Andrew Tate faces separate allegations of rape and human trafficking, and Bedfordshire police are still seeking his extradition.

Four British women have also filed a civil case against him in the High Court, accusing him of rape and forcefully trying to control them.

In Romania, the brothers are required to return to Bucharest by the end of March as part of their legal obligations.