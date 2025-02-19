Donald Trump Wants Romania To Ease Travel Restrictions On Andrew Tate: Report

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate appears to have found an unlikely ally, arguably the most powerful man in the world. US President Donald Trump is reportedly pushing Romania to lift travel restrictions on Tate, who is facing charges of human trafficking and sexual harassment from multiple women, Financial Times reported.

Tate has been a strong Trump supporter for a while. Before the 2024 US election, he encouraged his followers on X to vote for the 78-year-old Republican. With over 10 million followers, he frequently praised Trump, saying, "All Trump does is win" and that those who oppose him should be expelled from the country.

Tate has also compared himself to Trump, pointing out that both have faced sex crime accusations and criticism over old recordings. This likely refers to Trump's past sexual misconduct allegations and his controversial leaked Access Hollywood tape.

Andrew Tate, who has been charged with rape and human trafficking, has used sexist and offensive language to support the US President. In one post, he said Trump's victory kept "evil war-mongering she witches" out of office. He has also used homophobic slurs and insults against former Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters.

Some of Trump's close allies have shown support for Andrew Tate, a world-champion kickboxer and reality television personality. Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, said that Tate's detention in Romania was "absolute insanity."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also interacted with Tate on X last month. When the influencer talked about wanting to be the Prime Minister of the UK, Musk agreed with his views on UK politics, saying they were "not wrong," as per Forbes.

Last week, Vice President JD Vance criticised the Romanian government, accusing them of suppressing free speech by cancelling an election result that was believed to be influenced by Russia.

Andrew Tate, who shot to fame from the UK version of 'Big Brother', has since amassed an impressive fan base on YouTube, Instagram, and X.

Last month, Tate's house detention order was revoked by a Romanian court and replaced with a less stringent preventative measure while a criminal investigation was underway.