Florida Man Arrested For Slapping Woman With Pizza Slice During Argument

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested on a battery charge. (Representative pic)

In a bizarre incident, a man in the United States was arrested after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face with a slice of pizza during an argument.

According to Fox News, the incident took place last week on Friday in Florida. The man identified as Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso allegedly carried out the attack during a heated argument, according to an arrest affidavit by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

As per the outlet, police officials responded to a Marion County home for a possible domestic disturbance after receiving a "911 hang-up" call. Deputies spoke to the 39-year-old suspect who told them he had an argument with the female victim.

The woman, on the other hand, told the officials that she had been slapped on the left side of her face with a slice of pizza during an argument after Mr Alfonso became upset when she physically disciplined another individual in the home "on his bottom area". The affidavit report didn't mention who the woman is accused of disciplining.

New York Post reported that the victim had pizza sauce splashed all over her shirt - on her shirt collar and the back of the shirt. She also had "remnants of pizza" in her hair and near her ear. The sauce was even found by police officials on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen.

"The defendant advised he did not physically strike the victim with his hands, just with the pizza," the cops wrote in the affidavit, as per the outlet.

Mr Alfonso was arrested on a battery charge and booked in the Marion County Jail. The 39-year-old was later released on his recognizance.

Meanwhile, speaking about bizarre news from Florida, in another incident, a man was recently arrested after he was spotted walking down the street naked in Palm Beach. Upon his arrest, the man claimed that he is from a "different Earth". He was ultimately charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.