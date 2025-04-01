Florida 'Dog Mom' Who Filmed Sexual Activity With Pet Chihuahua Arrested

A Florida influencer has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with her pet Chihuahua. Logan Guminski, a self-proclaimed 'dog mom,' recorded the act and posted it to her Instagram account. Major Crimes Detective Jordyn Batts made the arrest after the 27-year-old allegedly involved her pet dog in a sexual activity and filmed it, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The influencer was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. She is facing two felony charges -- one for having sex with an animal and the other for filming a sexual encounter with it. Guminski was released on a $10,000 bond on March 22 and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on April 22, according to court documents.

In January, police got an anonymous tip that Guminski had "posted a video to Instagram depicting sexual activity with a dog." During the investigation, Ms Batts found several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal.

On March 21, Ms Batts and Detective Annemarie Larocque allegedly spoke with Guminski, who reportedly said that she was a 'content creator' who created sexually explicit images and videos to sell online. Authorities said she acknowledged "making and sharing the video with another social media user, who paid $500 (approx Rs 43,000) for it."

Guminski also claimed she had engaged in sexual behaviour with another dog and that she still had the recordings of both incidents on her phone.

Numerous pictures of Ms Guminski lovingly caressing and cuddling her dogs can be found on her still-active Instagram account. A few days before her arrest, Guminski, on March 19, shared a video on her account introducing a new dog to her followers.