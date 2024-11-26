Midweek Flights, Long Layovers: Flight Attendants' Tips To Fly Stress-Free

With the holiday season fast approaching, two flight attendants have shared their expert tips to help you survive the travel chaos. Hunter Smith-Lihas from Florida - a flight attendant on a major US airline - and Liz Simmons - an Australian flight attendant turned psychologist - know firsthand how hectic air travel can be during this time of year.

From managing stress to staying comfortable on long flights, here are some valuable tips to help passengers as shared with CNN.



Give Yourself Extra Time

Don't book flights last minute. Try to give yourself at least one buffer day between travel and the event you're attending. If your flight gets cancelled, you will have time to rebook.



Choose Longer Layovers

Avoid tight connections. It is better to have a longer layover (around 90 minutes) to reduce the risk of missing your next flight.



Book Flights Midweek

If you can, try flying on weekdays to avoid weekend crowds and possibly find cheaper flights.



Check Your Passport

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates, especially for international trips.



Fly Early

Booking the first flight of the day helps avoid delays that can happen later. You'll also have time to rebook if something goes wrong.



Plan Flights Around Kids' Nap Times

If you're flying with kids, choose flights during their nap times to keep them calm and avoid meltdowns.



Ask for an Upgrade

It doesn't hurt to ask the gate agent about upgrades, especially if you have loyalty points. But don't expect it to always work, especially during the busy holiday season.



Wipe Down Surfaces

While aeroplane air filters are designed to combat germs, flight attendants recommend wiping down your seat and tray table for extra safety. Some airlines even provide sanitising wipes, so make use of them.



Make Your Seat Your Own

Bring your own travel essentials like a blanket, eye mask, pillow, and headphones. Download movies or books to keep yourself entertained. Having snacks on hand is also a good idea since delays can affect meal timing.



Never Encroach Into Someone Else's Seat

While it's okay to make your seat more comfortable, be mindful of your neighbours. Avoid spreading out into someone else's space or using bright, light-up travel mirrors. Respect others' need for rest, especially on long flights.



Be Considerate of Fellow Passengers

Holiday travel can bring increased stress and anxiety. If you find yourself frustrated, take a deep breath and remember that everyone is trying to get home. Small gestures of kindness, like offering a smile or patience, can make a big difference.



Create Your Own ‘Bubble of Peace'

Don't let other passengers' negativity impact your holiday mood. Focus on your own comfort and well-being during the flight, and keep your holiday spirit intact.



Show Appreciation to Flight Attendants

Flight attendants work hard, especially during the busy holiday season. Small acts of kindness, like a smile or a small gift, can help lift their spirits. Flight attendants appreciate gestures, though they may not accept cash. A simple thank you can go a long way.